DPH Increases Coronavirus to 26 Cases Statewide – 3 in Sussex, 3 in Kent County

There have been 26 total laboratory confirmed cases in all three counties in the state since March 11. This includes nine additional cases since yesterday. Of the Delawareans diagnosed with coronavirus, 20 are from New Castle County, three are from Kent County, and three are from Sussex County.

Of these cases, 14 are male and 12 are female. The individuals range in age from 18 to 80. Three individuals are currently hospitalized; one is critically ill.

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from vulnerable populations. This includes people 60 years of age and older; people with serious chronic health conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, heart disease; or those who are immuno-compromised.

For individuals who are sick, particularly with fever and cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For those who have been tested for the virus, please note that the DPH Call Center does not have test results. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider.

Many individuals infected with COVID-19 recover by resting, drinking plenty of liquids and taking pain, and fever-reducing medications. However, illness can be severe and require hospitalization in some cases.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.