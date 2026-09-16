DPH: Out-of-State Measles Patient Visits Sussex County; Heightened Awareness and Vaccination Encouraged for all Delawareans

Additional Information from the Delaware Division of Public Health:

People who were in the affected area on September 4, 2026, should watch for early symptoms of measles, including fever, cough, runny nose and pink eye lasting two to four days before the rash appears. The rash typically appears three to five days after symptoms begin, usually starting on the face and spreading down the body. Anyone who develops symptoms and may have been exposed should immediately isolate themselves and contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and possible measles exposure. If symptoms are severe, seek immediate medical care and alert emergency medical personnel and health care providers about the possible measles exposure. Call ahead before visiting any health care facility to let them know you are experiencing symptoms of measles and may have been exposed. This allows staff to prepare for your arrival and provide special instructions, such as using a specific entrance. If you do not have a health care provider, contact a public health clinic.

This notification comes as measles cases are rising across the United States and Delaware is among several states in the region experiencing a measles outbreak. Vaccination remains the best way to protect against measles and serious complications from the disease. Delawareans are encouraged to check their vaccination status and their children’s vaccination status. Those who are unsure of their vaccination status can check their records through the DelVAX Public Portal. Individuals who cannot locate their records through DelVAX may also contact their health care provider for additional information.

About the MMR Vaccine

The MMR vaccine is proven safe and effective at preventing measles which has been administered for more than five decades. Testing shows the MMR vaccine to be 97% effective at preventing measles for those who have received two doses of the MMR vaccine and are not severely immunocompromised. Children should get their first dose of vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and their second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. If you have not received both doses by age 6, you should get your first or second dose as soon as possible. Infants 6 to 11 months who are traveling internationally or who are in an area experiencing a measles outbreak or exposure should receive one early dose of MMR vaccine. Vaccinations are available to both adults and children at many pharmacies, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), and providers throughout Delaware and also at public health clinics for the uninsured or underinsured. Individuals should contact their preferred facility in advance to confirm supply and availability.

Generally, you are considered protected (immune) if you were:

Born before 1957, or

Given a laboratory test that confirmed that you had measles at some point in your life, or

Given a laboratory test that confirmed you are immune to measles, or

Have received two doses of measles-containing vaccine (usually given as measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine).

Where to Get Vaccinated

Vaccines may be available at facilities like pharmacies and primary care providers. Call your preferred facility to ensure they have the MMR vaccine and are available to administer it. If your preferred facility does not have the vaccine, you may be able to receive a vaccine at a Public Health Clinic. A list of Public Health Clinics is at https://publichealthalerts.delaware.gov/public-health-clinics/. Call your preferred clinic before going to confirm they have vaccine available.

Information for Providers

If health care providers identify potential cases, they should contact the DPH Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology (OIDE) during regular business hours (302-744-4990) or the state’s 24-hour reporting line at 1-888-295-5156 outside of normal business hours to coordinate testing, receive guidance, and limit any further exposures.

Measles Exposure Risks

Unvaccinated individuals or those unsure of their vaccination status who get exposed to a person with measles should contact their primary care provider or a public health clinic to obtain an MMR vaccine.

People who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised, or too young to be vaccinated face the highest risk of severe complications during a measles outbreak. Pregnant persons, immunocompromised persons, or children less than 6 months old who have come into contact with someone suspected to have measles, should immediately contact their primary care provider or DPH Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 302-744-4990 for guidance.

DPH Mobile Outreach

During this outbreak, DPH has greatly expanded its mobile outreach with vaccinations throughout the state. To learn more about our publicly scheduled mobile events, please follow de.gov/measles. If your business, organization, or facility is interested in working with DPH to have a mobile unit come to your area to administer vaccines, please email DHSS_DPH_CMHU@delaware.gov or call 302-283-7190.

About Measles

Measles is a highly contagious, acute viral illness that begins with early symptoms of fever, cough, coryza (runny nose) and conjunctivitis (pink eye), lasting two to four days prior to rash onset. The rash typically occurs three to five days after symptoms begin and usually appears on the face and spreads down the body. Measles can cause severe health complications, including pneumonia, brain inflammation and death. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. Infected people are contagious from four days before the rash starts through four days after rash development. The incubation period for measles from exposure to fever is usually about 10 days (range, seven to 12 days), and from exposure to rash onset is usually about 14 days (range, seven to 21 days).

For more information on measles, visit de.gov/measles.