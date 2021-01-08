DPH Records 1st Pediatric Death Related to Coronavirus

Information courtesy Delaware Division of Public Health / My Healthy Community

While Delaware saw a huge increase in positive coronavirus tests on Wednesday, the numbers were back to a more normal level for Thursday – at 582 new positive cases – with 201 in Sussex County – 261 in New Castle. There were 2 fewer people hospitalized with the virus statewide – with that number at 451 – with 97 of them in Sussex County and 99 in Kent. There were 8 deaths on Thursday. 7 were residents of long-term care facilities and one a child under the age of 5 – the first child in Delaware to die of coronavirus related illness since the pandemic began last March. Six of those deaths were from Sussex County. There were 1411 people who received negative tests – bringing that total to 465,387 since March.

On Wednesday, Delaware did not receive any additional doses of coronavirus vaccine – the tracking of that number is a day behind the administration of the vaccine to Delawareans. Delaware has received over 53,600 doses since both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines became available in mid-December. As of Thursday, over 21,800 doses have been administered – a total of 3844 here in Sussex County. Public Health now has a vaccine tracker on the My Healthy Community website – to see the information broken down – you have do visit the pages for each county.