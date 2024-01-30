DPH Records 6 Flu Deaths in DE – 2 in Sussex County

Since the 2023-24 flu season began, Delaware Public Health officials report there have been six deaths in the First State. The first death was in December. All have been over the age of 55 with one who was reportedly up-to-date on their flu vaccination. DPH reports that 3 were from New Castle County, 2 from Sussex and one from Kent County. Overall over 3500 flu cases have been reported through January 20th.

Public Health officials remind you that it is not too late to get vaccinated against the flu. Visit flu.delaware.gov and click on the Find A Flu Shot Near You button on the webpage for a list of locations where you can receive your flu shot.