DPH Reports Decreases in Covid-19 Cases & Hospitalization, but Increase in Covid-related Deaths

Delaware’s Division of Public Health says that there’s been a 28% decrease in Covid-19 cases since last month – and a 29% decrease in hospitalizations – however the number of deaths related to Covid are increasing. In January there were 68 Covid-related deaths – nearly twice the number from the month before – 54 of those deaths were reported after a review of vital statistics between November of 2022 and January 2023. State Health officials urge Delawareans to continue to get the updated Covid-19 bivalent booster. This winter, over 85% of those who tested positive for Covid and were hospitalized or died – were NOT up-to-date with their vaccines.

Additional information from DPH release: According to the CDC, researchers recently analyzed COVID-19 infections and deaths among individuals ages 12 and older between October 2021 and December 2022 and found that people who received the updated COVID-19 booster were 14 times less likely to die from the virus than someone who had not been vaccinated at all. The research also showed that individuals who had received the updated COVID-19 vaccine also were 3 times less likely to die than someone who had only received the original vaccine series.

Individuals who are unsure about whether they are current on their vaccinations should visit de.gov/boosters. A simple, easy-to-use chart outlining all current vaccination situations and age groups allows users to see whether they are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations or if they need to take action.

People who have not received an updated COVID-19 vaccine are strongly encouraged to get one. Residents are also encouraged to take other steps to stay healthy and prevent the spread of the virus. If you are sick, stay home, test when symptoms appear or when you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, ask your health care provider about treatment options, stay current with vaccinations and boosters, and consider wearing a mask in crowded spaces.

COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations:

Total positive cases since March 11, 2020: 327,873

7-day daily average of new positive cases: 145.1, a decrease of 76.2 since last month.

7-day daily average for the percentage of total positive tests: 13%, a decrease of 2.5 percentage points from last month.

Hospitalizations: 142 current hospitalizations, 9 critical hospitalizations

Total COVID-19 deaths: 3,288, an increase of 68 from last month including 54 from vital statistic review between November 2022 and January 2023.

*Case and testing data are based on reporting of lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests only. The number of COVID-19 cases in the community is higher than what is reported because of the use of at-home test kits.

COVID-19 Vaccinations:

Total number of doses administered in Delaware: 2,152,406

Percentage of Delawareans 5+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 77.4%

Percentage of Delawareans 12+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 81.5%

Percentage of Delawareans 18+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 83.1%

Percent of Delawareans who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 73.3%

Long-term Care Statistics:

As of Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, there have been a total of 5,537 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents, and 1,028 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Resources:

Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.