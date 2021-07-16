DPH Says Delta Variant now Predominant Variant Strain in Delaware

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is providing an update on the most recent statistics related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021.

A total of 110,270 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents have been reported to DPH since March 11, 2020. The seven-day average of new positive cases increased to 39 as of Thursday, July 15.

As of Tuesday, July 13, the seven-day average for the percentage of total tests that were positive was 1.8%, a slight increase from 1.7% as of Tuesday, July 6. There is a two-day lag for presenting data related to percent of tests that are positive to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date that DPH receives the test result.

In addition, 37 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, an increase of six from last week. Four of the hospitalized persons are critically ill, down two from last week.

A total of 1,697 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Two deaths were reported in the last week; both individuals were not fully vaccinated. The total number of individuals who have died from COVID-19 range in age from younger than 5 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 849 were female and 848 were male. A total of 847 individuals were from New Castle County, 349 were from Kent County, and 501 were from Sussex County.

COVID-19 Vaccinations:

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 71.1% of Delawareans ages 18+ have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of 12:01 a.m. July 16, a total of 1,034,119 administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been reported to the state’s immunization information system, DelVAX. Among Delawareans 12+, 516,065 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 460,420 Delawareans are fully vaccinated. Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity.

Vaccines are the best protection we have against COVID-19 and circulating variants. For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine and the vaccination rollout in Delaware, visit de.gov/covidvaccine.

DPH COVID Vaccine Mobile Units:

DPH in partnership with medical staff from the Delaware National Guard (DNG) have launched mobile units to offer COVID-19 vaccines in under-served communities. Medically trained DNG staff are offering the Pfizer vaccine (for ages 12+) and the J&J vaccine (for persons 18+). These mobile units are visiting communities with low vaccination rates in an effort to eliminate potential barriers to access. The mobile units, which utilize trailers to transport the vaccine and provide vaccinations, are scheduled to visit these communities in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties next week.

Monday, July 19

West Center City (8 th & Washington Streets), Wilmington, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

& Washington Streets), Wilmington, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. P.S. DuPont Middle School, Wilmington, 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

Country Farms Store, Dover, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Shoppes at Fieldstone (Redner’s Warehouse Markets), Dover, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Emmanuel Dining Room East, Wilmington, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Adams Four Shopping Center, Wilmington, 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Delmar Middle School, Delmar, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Laurel Middle School, Laurel, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, July 23

AMS Fulfillment, New Castle, 12:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

*dates may be rescheduled if there is inclement weather

For a full list of community-based events statewide including those organized by vaccinating partners and community groups at de.gov/getmyvaccine.

CLICK FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION