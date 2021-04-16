DPH To Close Dental Clinics In Service Centers

Delaware Public Health plans to permanently close its dental clinics that operated within Delaware State Service Centers.

The clinics have not operated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials said closing the clinics was under consideration before the pandemic due to declining use and a shift to school- and community-based outreach.

The DPH Oral Health Program will continue to support access to dental services with the Smile Check Program that visits schools.

“Our priority is to continue with efforts to decrease the burden of oral disease for Delawareans, particularly for families with disadvantaged backgrounds,” Division of Public Health’s Bureau of Oral Health and Dental Services Director Dr. Nick Conte said. “Portable dental programs have allowed us greater opportunity to reach populations that may experience barriers in accessing dental care services.”

“We look forward to resuming and expanding services provided through Delaware Smile Check and other community-based programs to address the needs of the community, and remain dedicated to utilizing new tools and technology to provide virtual education, case management, and laying a framework for dental medical integration to address the individual’s total health,” Conte added.

