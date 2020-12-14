DPH to Hold Virtual Town Hall – 6pm Tonight – to Discuss Coronavirus Vaccine

The Delaware Division of Public Health will hold a virtual Town Hall tonight at 6pm to discuss the coronavirus vaccine. The Town Hall will explain the State’s plans for receiving, distributing and administering the vaccine. Viewers will also find out more about the phases through which Delawareans 16 and older will receive the vaccine as well as about the vaccine’s safety and efficiency.

Join DPH Director, Dr Karyl Rattay and DPH State Medical Director, Dr. Rick Hong.

The virtual event will be streamed to the web – at de.gov/coronavirus

An American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter will sign the town hall for individuals who are deaf or hearing-impaired. To learn more about Delaware’s vaccine distribution plan, visit the vaccine website.