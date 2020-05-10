DPH Update: 170 Additional Positive Cases; 3 New Deaths; 87 Additional Recovered

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing three additional fatalities related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is providing an update on the number of positive cases and recovered individuals. All data reported through the daily updates are based on data received as of 6 p.m. the previous day.

In total, 224 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 22 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 120 were females and 104 were males. A total of 95 individuals were from New Castle County, 38 were from Kent County, and 91 were from Sussex County.

DPH will provide demographic information for COVID-19-related deaths in aggregate only, and will no longer provide demographics of each individual person who died.

The most recent deaths announced today ranged in age from 86 to 100. All three were female. Two were New Castle County residents, one was a Sussex County resident. All three of the individuals had underlying health conditions. Two of the individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Saturday, May 9, include:

6,447 total positive cases

New Castle County cases: 2,331

Kent County cases: 1,016

Sussex County cases: 3,059

Unknown County: 41

Females: 3,508; Males: 2,910; Unknown: 29

Age range: 0 to 103

Currently hospitalized: 285; Critically ill: 53 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

Delawareans recovered: 2,537

24,592 negative cases**

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal.

Expanded community testing is occurring in Sussex County. Sites can be found at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/. These sites do not require a physician’s order. These community testing sites are for community members and employees along the Route 113 corridor in Sussex County, including areas as far west as Seaford/Laurel with a focus on employees of essential businesses, at-risk populations and their families, those exposed to someone with COVID-19, or someone caring for a sick family member with COVID-19. The hours of operation for these sites may be limited by the number of supplies available for the specific event.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste. Other symptoms such as headache or digestive symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite) have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immuno- compromised, including through cancer treatment – may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (*Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. In New Castle County, individuals can call ChristianaCare at 1-302-733-1000 and Sussex County residents who do not have a provider can call the Beebe COVID-19 Screening Line at 302-645-3200. Individuals awaiting test results should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

The Governor recently announced a significant statewide expansion of the state’s COVID-19 testing program, in partnership with Delaware’s hospital systems, community health care centers, primary care providers, and long-term care facilities. The new testing program will allow the State of Delaware to conduct 80,000 tests monthly – more than four times the current level of testing statewide.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.