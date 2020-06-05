DPH Update: 27 Additional Positive Cases; 2 New Deaths; 69 Additional Recovered

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing two additional fatalities related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is providing an update on the number of positive cases and recovered individuals. All data reported through the daily updates are based on data received as of 6:00 p.m. the previous day.

In total, 388 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 206 were females and 182 were males. A total of 173 individuals were from New Castle County, 71 were from Kent County, and 144 were from Sussex County.

The most recent deaths announced today ranged in age from 78 to 87. Both individuals were female and from Kent County. One individual had underlying health conditions. One individual was a resident of a long-term care facility.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Thursday, June 4, include:

• 9,773 total positive cases

• New Castle County cases: 3,937

• Kent County cases: 1,465

• Sussex County cases: 4,322

• Unknown County: 49

• Females: 5,384; Males: 4,349; Unknown: 40

• Age range: 0 to 103

• Currently hospitalized: 128; Critically ill: 26 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

• Delawareans recovered: 5,631

• 56,956 negative cases**

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

Long-term Care Statistics

Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities will be updated weekly each Friday, using information reported as of 6 p.m. Thursday. There have been a total of 990 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 247 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Note: A quality review of the long-term care case data resulted in an adjustment to the total number of cumulative cases among long-term care residents; additional cases were added to the total count. In addition, after further consideration, DHSS has removed Delaware Psychiatric Center (DPC) from the list of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 related cases and deaths. DPC is an acute-care facility rather than a long-term care facility. Due to this change, DPH has removed three deaths from the total number of deaths among residents of long-term care facilities.

The locations and number of deaths related to long-term care facilities are:

Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (13)

Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (11)

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (17)

Cadia Broadmeadow, Middletown (8)

Cadia Capitol, Dover (3)

Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (7)

Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)

HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington (3)

Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (16)

Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (35)

Hillside Center, Wilmington (3)

Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)

ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (12)

ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (7)

Methodist Country House, Wilmington (3)

Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (31)

New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (7)

Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (6)

Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (15)

Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (17)

Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (4)

Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (3)

Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington (2)

Westminster Village, Dover (6)

Four other New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)

Two Sussex County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)

Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/. Please note for saliva-based testing events that while long-term care facilities are listed on the Curative registration site, they are not community based testing sites. The long-term care facility registrations are not open to the public nor to family members of long-term care residents.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste. Other symptoms such as headache or digestive symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite) have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immuno-compromised, including through cancer treatment – may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Beginning this week, DPH Community Health employees began conducting contact tracing and case investigations in the community. DPH field teams of two will personally visit individuals for whom DPH has no phone number to advise them they have a positive test result for COVID-19, or have been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The DPH employees will have state employee identification and most likely will be wearing a shirt that identifies them as a DPH employee. They will also be wearing a mask, gloves, and may even be wearing a face shield. They will request permission to ask the person a series of questions, but will not request to enter the home unless they are unable to maintain the individual’s privacy outside the home. Contact tracers do not ask for bank account or Social Security information. An individual’s information will not be shared with any person or organization, and will only be used to help DPH monitor a person’s health status through additional phone calls to that person to help stop the spread of the disease. DPH does not release any personal information to the public. For additional information about contact tracing, visit https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/contact-tracing/.

Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: COVID.DOJ@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.

Individuals with questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.govor call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.