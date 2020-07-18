DPH UPDATE – (7/17/20): DPH Continues to Announce Additional Positive Cases; Hospitalizations, Deaths Remain Steady

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is providing an update on the most recent statistics related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020.

A total of 13,337 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents have been reported to DPH since March 11, 2020, including 7,315 individuals who are considered recovered. In addition, 55 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, seven of whom are critically ill.

Data trends show that new positive cases, current hospitalizations and deaths in Delaware have all remained steady this week, and the five-day rolling average of the percentage of persons who tested positive decreased from 5.4% as of July 9 to 4.4% as of Thursday, July 16.

While the total cumulative number of positive cases has increased by 223 between yesterday and today, 116 new positive cases were reported to DPH on July 16. The remaining positive cases are from test results from prior days that required manual entry into the Division of Public Health’s surveillance and reporting system as the reporting labs were not set up to report through our electronic reporting system.

Four additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported since Friday, July 10. A total of 521 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 275 were females and 246 were males. A total of 249 individuals were from New Castle County, 94 were from Kent County, and 178 were from Sussex County.

The most recent deaths announced this week ranged in age from 73 to 77. Two individuals were female and two were male. Two individuals were residents of Kent County and two were residents of Sussex County. All four individuals had underlying health conditions.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Thursday, July 16, include:

13,337 total positive cases

New Castle County cases: 5,981

Kent County cases: 1,978

Sussex County cases: 5,244

Unknown County: 134

Females: 7,361; Males: 5,956; Unknown Sex: 20

Age range: 0 to 104

Currently hospitalized: 55; Critically ill: 7 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

Delawareans recovered: 7,315

135,273 negative cases**

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

Long-term Care Statistics:

Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities will be updated weekly each Friday, using information reported as of 6 p.m. Thursday. There have been a total of 1,160 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 333 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19. No additional deaths have been reported among long-term care residents in the past week.

The locations and number of deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities are:

Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (17)

Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (17)

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (31)

Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (2)

Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Middletown (10)

Cadia Healthcare Capitol, Dover (6)

Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (4)

Cadia Healthcare North Wilmington/Silverside, Wilmington (3)

Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (9)

Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)

HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington (4)

Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (19)

Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (39)

Hillside Center, Wilmington (3)

Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)

ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (13)

ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (16)

Methodist Country House, Wilmington (3)

Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (34)

New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (9)

Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (11)

Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (24)

Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (24)

Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (4)

Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (3)

Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington (2)

Westminster Village, Dover (7)

Seven other New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal at de.gov/healthycommunity.

Information about testing events will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at de.gov/gettested. Earlier this week, DPH announced a partnership with Walgreens to provide COVID-19 testing to residents, piloting the initiative at one location in each county. Participating locations include:

New Castle County – Walgreens, 700 S. Ridge Ave., Middletown, DE 19709

Kent County – Walgreens, 1215 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901

Sussex County – Walgreens, 9202 Commercial Centre Drive, Bridgeville, DE 19933

Free drive-thru pharmacy testing through this program began Thursday, July 16. Testing is available from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., seven days a week, and will be open to anyone who wishes to be tested, regardless of symptoms or insurance coverage. No appointment is required; however, individuals should be advised that initial wait times may vary depending on volume of traffic at a site. Walk-up testing will also be available on site at the external drive-thru location. Customers should not come into the pharmacy for COVID-19 testing. The tests administered through this program will consist of self-administered nasal swabs, where the patient swabs the inside front of their nose. The specimen samples will be processed through the Delaware Public Health Laboratory.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose without a known cause such as allergies. Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.

Individuals with questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email info@delaware211.org. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.