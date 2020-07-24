DPH UPDATE (7/24/20): DPH Identifies Additional COVID-19 Deaths Through Vital Records Review

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is providing an update on the most recent statistics related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020.

A total of 14,202 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents have been reported to DPH since March 11, 2020, including 7,936 individuals who are considered recovered. In addition, 55 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, nine of whom are critically ill.

The Division of Public Health shifted this week to providing a seven-day average of the percentage of persons who tested positive rather than a five-day rolling average. The seven-day average decreased from 4.9% as of July 16 to 4.2% as of Thursday, July 23.

In addition, DPH is also announcing that after once again completing a review of death certificate records from the Delaware Vital Events Registration System (DelVERS) and comparing that information to epidemiological surveillance data, DPH epidemiologists have identified 49 additional COVID-19 deaths that occurred between early May and late June, but were not previously reported to DPH through standard reporting procedures, but should be classified as confirmed or probable deaths, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) case definition.

The Division of Public Health announced a similar review last month, which resulted in 67 additional deaths being added to the state’s death statistics. As stated previously, the epidemiology team at the Division of Public Health shared its COVID-19 death data with DPH’s Bureau of Health and Vital Statistics. To ensure the highest quality of data, the bureau’s staff performed a review of the death certifications in the Delaware Vital Events Registration System that list either COVID-19, or SARS CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The purpose of this review was to ensure that DPH is accurately capturing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths based on both epidemiology surveillance and death certificate data.

Of the 49 deaths added to the state’s total death count, 37 are classified as confirmed due to there being a positive lab result of COVID-19 in DPH’s surveillance system, and 12 deaths are classified as probable, as, per the CDC case definition, the death certificate indicated COVID-19 or SARS CoV-2 as a cause or contributing factor to death.

The Division of Public Health will continue conduct periodic reviews of its Vital Records data each month to identify additional COVID-19 deaths, which could lead to ongoing increases in the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths.

With the 49 additional COVID-19 related deaths added to the state’s statistics, 578 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 310 were females and 268 were males. A total of 283 individuals were from New Castle County, 105 were from Kent County, and 190 were from Sussex County.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Thursday, July 23, include:

14,202 total positive cases

New Castle County cases: 6,408

Kent County cases: 2,102

Sussex County cases: 5,508

Unknown County: 184

Females: 7,827; Males: 2,815; Unknown Sex: 20

Age range: 0 to 104

Currently hospitalized: 55; Critically ill: 9 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

Delawareans recovered: 7,936

150,124 negative cases**

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

CDC recently updated its guidance related to discontinuation of self-isolation, therefore DPH has updated its guidance related to recovery. Generally, Delaware is now considering patients recovered after at least 24 hours have passed since the resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and/or improvement in symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Individuals who tested positive who have not had any symptoms are considered recovered after at least 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 test with no subsequent illness.

Long-term Care Statistics:

Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities will be updated weekly each Friday, using information reported as of 6 p.m. Thursday. There have been a total of 1,166 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 356 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.

The locations and number of deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities are:

Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (17)

Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (17)

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (33)

Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (2)

Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Middletown (10)

Cadia Healthcare Capitol, Dover (12)

Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (6)

Cadia Healthcare North Wilmington/Silverside, Wilmington (4)

Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (11)

Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)

HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington (4)

Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (20)

Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (40)

Hillside Center, Wilmington (3)

Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)

ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (13)

ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (17)

Methodist Country House, Wilmington (3)

Millcroft, Newark (2)

Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (35)

New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (10)

Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (11)

Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (26)

Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (24)

Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (5)

Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (3)

Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington (2)

Westminster Village, Dover (7)

Seven other New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal at de.gov/healthycommunity.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose without a known cause such as allergies. Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.

Individuals with questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email info@delaware211.org. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.