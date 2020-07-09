DPH UPDATE (7/9/20): 69 Additional Positive Cases; 2 New Deaths

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing 69 additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Two new deaths were also reported. In addition, 63 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, 12 of whom are critically ill.

A total of 517 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 273 were females and 244 were males. A total of 249 individuals were from New Castle County, 92 were from Kent County, and 176 were from Sussex County.

The most recent deaths announced today ranged in age from 74 to 94. One individual was female and one was male. One individual was a resident of New Castle County and one was a resident of Sussex County. One individual had underlying health conditions.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, include:

12,531 total positive cases

New Castle County cases: 5,626

Kent County cases: 1,795

Sussex County cases: 5,008

Unknown County: 102

Females: 6,899; Males: 5,614; Unknown: 18

Age range: 0 to 104

Currently hospitalized: 63; Critically ill:12 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

Delawareans recovered: 6,901

117,674 negative cases**

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal.

Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/. Please note for saliva-based testing events that while long-term care facilities are listed on the Curative registration site, they are not community-based testing sites. The long-term care facility registrations are not open to the public nor to family members of long-term care residents.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste. Other symptoms such as headache or digestive symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite) have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.

Individuals with questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email info@delaware211.org. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.govor call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.