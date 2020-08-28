DPH UPDATE: New Daily COVID Cases, Recoveries Remain Steady; Number of Hospitalized Persons Increases

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is providing an update on the most recent statistics related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020.

A total of 17,083 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents have been reported to DPH since March 11, 2020, including 9,156 individuals who are considered recovered. The seven-day average for the percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 decreased slightly from 4.4% as of August 20, to 4.3% as of Thursday, Aug. 27. In addition, 57 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, up 20 (a 54% increase) from 37 reported as of last Friday’s update. Twelve of the hospitalized persons are critically ill, up from 10 last week.

A total of 604 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The state reported four additional deaths since last week’s update. The total number of individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 318 were female and 286 were male. A total of 300 individuals were from New Castle County, 109 were from Kent County, and 195 were from Sussex County.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

Delaware COVID-19 data:

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m. Thursday, August 27, include:

• 17,083 total positive cases

• New Castle County cases: 7,989

• Kent County cases: 2,578

• Sussex County cases: 6,237

• Unknown County: 279

• Females: 9,148; Males: 7,909; Unknown Sex: 26

• Age range: 0 to 104

• Currently hospitalized: 57; Critically ill: 12 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

• Delawareans recovered: 9,156

• 213,958 negative cases**

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

Generally, Delaware is now considering patients recovered after at least 24 hours have passed since the resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and/or improvement in symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Individuals who tested positive who have not had any symptoms are considered recovered after at least 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 test with no subsequent illness.

Long-term Care Statistics:

Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities will be updated weekly each Friday, using information reported as of 6 p.m. Thursday. There have been a total of 1,223 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 367 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19. Note: The total number of cases among long-term care residents decreased since last Friday’s update due to a data quality audit of the Division of Public Health’s surveillance system to remove duplicate records. The decline in positive cases among long-term care residents reflects that review.

The locations and number of deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities are:

• Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (17)

• Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (18)

• Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (34)

• Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (2)

• Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Middletown (10)

• Cadia Healthcare Capitol, Dover (12)

• Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (9)

• Cadia Healthcare North Wilmington/Silverside, Wilmington (6)

• Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (11)

• Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)

• HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington (4)

• Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (20)

• Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (40)

• Hillside Center, Wilmington (3)

• Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)

• ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (13)

• ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (20)

• Methodist Country House, Wilmington (4)

• Millcroft, Newark (2)

• Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (35)

• New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (11)

• Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (11)

• Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (26)

• Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (24)

• Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (5)

• Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (3)

• Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington (2)

• Westminster Village, Dover (7)

• Six other New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, and information on Delaware’s contact tracing efforts can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal at de.gov/healthycommunity.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or headache or congestion or runny nose without a known cause such as allergies. Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.

Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.

Individuals with questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email info@delaware211.org. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.

In addition, DPH asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.