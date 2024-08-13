UPDATED: DPS Investigating Deadly Crash on Route 9 near Georgetown

UPDATED – 10:45pm – Sussex County officials have released information regarding the crash Tuesday afternoon and say that 23 year old Thomas Berry, III, stopped to assist a motorist after a crash on Route 9 at Asphalt Aly east of Georgetown and lost his life. Route 9 was closed for several hours while police continued to investigate the scene – the investigation is ongoing.

County officials say Berry was a logistics technician for County EMS and was a volunteer firefighter for the Georgetown and Ellendale Fire Companies.

County flags have been lowered to half-staff in Berry’s honor. And County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said grief counselors are being bought in to comfort colleagues and fellow employees affected by Mr. Berry’s sudden and tragic loss.

==============================================

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon on Route 9 in the area of Asphalt Alley which has left one person dead. Police say the Medical Examiner will determine the officials cause of death. No further information will be released until notification of next of kin is made.