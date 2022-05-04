Dr. Carolyn Ringer Lepre Named New President Of Salisbury University

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents has appointed the tenth president of Salisbury University.

Dr. Carolyn “Lyn” Ringer Lepre is currently interim president of Virginia’s Radford University.

She will take over as SU President July 15th, after the retirement of Dr. Charles Wight.

Wight has been Salisbury University president since July 2018.

Lepre has served in administrative capacities at Marist College in New York State. She also was on the faculties of the University of Tennessee and California State – Chico.

“We are extremely pleased to draw a leader and scholar of Dr. Lepre’s caliber to Salisbury University,” Board of Regents Chair Linda Gooden said. “I can think of no one more qualified to build on the outstanding work of President Wight and continue SU’s profound impact on the region and state. I greatly appreciate the work and commitment of the SU presidential search committee, chaired by Regent Robert Rauch, for finding such a fine leader among many highly regarded candidates.”

“I am thrilled to join such a prestigious, student-centered and forward-thinking university,” Dr. Lepre said. “Salisbury University’s commitment to student success, academic excellence, and focus on inclusivity and belonging aligns with my personal and professional values. I especially look forward to working in partnership with and celebrating our most important resource – our purpose-driven people. Empowering students to excel as scholars, citizens and practitioners and instilling a passion for lifelong learning is an incredible responsibility and privilege. I am deeply honored to serve as the next President of Salisbury University, and I look forward to becoming a part of the Sea Gull Nation.”