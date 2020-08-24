Dr. Desmarais Declines Wicomico County Executive Position

Last week Salisbury cardiologist Dr. Rene Desmarais was appointed by the Wicomico County Council to fill the remainder of the term of the County Executive after the death of Bob Culver. Two others were also running for County Executive – Delegate Carl Anderton and former county Finance Director Michele Ennis. After last week’s vote – WBOC reports that a coalition of groups has called for change in how the County Executive is chosen. Several groups rallied in downtown Salisbury Monday calling last weeks vote rushed and without adequate public input. Now Dr. Desmarais has reportedly declined the position. In a letter to the Wicomico County Council, Delmarva Now reports that Desmarais says that after a weekend of self-reflection he is declining the offer of the position of county executive. The Wicomico County Council will meet next on September 1st.