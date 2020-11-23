Dr. Kevin Carson Named Sussex Tech Superintendent

The acting superintendent of the Sussex Vo-Tech School District is the choice to lead the district moving forward.



Dr. Kevin Carson was chosen unanimously by the Board of Education to become superintendent. Carson has been leading the district for the past four months in an acting capacity. Former Sussex Tech superintendent Stephen Guthrie stepped down over the summer.

“Dr. Carson’s leadership over the last four months has set Sussex Tech on the right path for the future, despite the many difficulties stemming from the pandemic,” Board of Education President Warren Reid said. “He has steered our district through rough waters and put us on a course for continued success. We know there are still challenges ahead, and believe that Dr. Carson is the right person for the job.”



Carson also has previous experience as a superintendent in the Seaford, Cape Henlopen and Woodbridge School Districts. He began his career as assistant superintendent in the Sussex Tech district in 1988.

“As a united team, we have accomplished a great deal to serve our students under very trying circumstances,” Carson said. “I appreciate the confidence that the Board has placed in me, and look forward to continuing to work with our entire District team moving forward.”