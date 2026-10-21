Dr. Mike Katz to Deliver Live Statewide Address Tonight Ahead of Early Voting

Dr. Mike Katz, Republican nominee for the United States Senate, will deliver a live statewide address tonight at 8:00 p.m, ahead of the start of early voting tomorrow, October 22nd. Dr. Katz, a pediatric critical care anesthesiologist, business executive, and former Democrat State Senator, is challenging 16-year incumbent U.S. Senator Chris Coons. In his address, Dr. Katz will discuss his policy priorities, including the cost of living, healthcare, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, federal spending, and government accountability. The live statewide address will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook Live, X, and Instagram.



LIVE ADDRESS DETAILS What: Dr. Mike Katz — Live Statewide Address When: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. EDT Duration: Approximately 10–12 minutes Where: YouTube, Facebook Live, X, and Instagram Watch Live: https://www.youtube.com/ live/HosLW1wDT8k