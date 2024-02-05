DRBA Approves New Fare Schedule for Cape May-Lewes Ferry

A new fare schedule has been approved for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry (CMLF) during the DRBA’s monthly meeting. The ferry rate schedule will go into effect on April 1st. The new ferry rates are designed to improve farebox recovery, decrease the cost for families over time and offer preferential treatment for multi-trip customers – an estimated $211,000 in additional revenue. Officials are creating a Loyalty Rewards Members program similar to what the airlines offer.

Additional information from DRBA:

In 2023, the CMLF handled 276,436 vehicles and 746,430 passengers, including more than 10,000 who traveled via bicycle. The CMLF’s vehicle count, which not only eclipsed the pre-pandemic 2019 total of 271,751, was the most handled since 2010.

With the adoption of Resolution 24-02, the Commissioners approved the following:

Increase for in-season vehicle and motorcycle fares by $1 for standard size, (including per trip for discount books) $2 for 26’ to 45’ vehicles and $3 for >46’ vehicles.

Decrease in passenger fares by $1 for children ages 6 to 13 in-season.

Increase in shuttle fares of $2.

Increase in the existing “No Show” fee from $10 to $26 to further incentivize canceling or modifying bookings vs. abandoning them; this allows the Ferry to sell space that would otherwise go unused and helps to predict demand.

Adds a $2 handling fee for “show-go” vehicle travel.

Implements of an optional Priority Boarding fee of $5 to allow (subject to capacity limitations) guests the option of priority staging for earlier boarding/disembarkation. (NOTE: This does not affect the current procedure for VIP and/or mobility impaired guests.)

Enhances the Loyalty Rewards Program so guests are eligible to earn points redeemable for future travel, including a free passenger (or driver) trip for every tenth trip taken.

Passenger fares will not increase this year and have not increased since 2009. Off-season rates were also unaffected, as were “Return-Trip” fares – or fares purchased for the second leg of a round-trip when purchased at the time of the first leg. Additionally, CMLF continues to offer discounts for Seniors (62+), members of the Military and First Responders, as well as regular free travel for children under 6 years old and free for those aged 6-13 years during the off season.