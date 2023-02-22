DRBA Commission Elects Chairman, Vice Chairman

Samuel E. Lathem of Bear, Delaware and James N. Hogan of Franklinville, New Jersey, at the bi-state agency’s monthly meeting today were sworn-in to Delaware River & Bay Authority leadership posts. The leadership posts held by Chairman Lathem and Vice Chairman Hogan rotate between the States of Delaware and New Jersey every two years.

Vice Chairman James Hogan (left) with Chairman Sam Lathem (right)

Additional Information

Chairman James N. Hogan (pictured left) congratulates Sam Lathem on his election as Commission Chairman and presents him with the meeting gavel. Mr. Lathem, a U.S. Army veteran and retired member of the United Auto Workers (UAW), will be starting his second term as Chairman during his Commission tenure. Beginning his sixth term as Commission Vice Chairman, Mr. Hogan serves as the Gloucester County Clerk, a position he has held since 1998.