DRBA Police Officers Now Wear Body Cams

Delaware River and Bay Authority Police officers are now equipped with body-worn cameras.

The bi-state agency operates the Cape May – Lewes Ferry, the Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington – New Castle Airport, and smaller facilities. Its officers now wear cameras that capture video and audio that is uploaded wirelessly to a secure, cloud-based storage site. They are also linked electronically with vehicle dash cameras.

“As a CALEA accredited agency, our officers are held to the highest standards and best practices in law enforcement,” DRBA Police Administrator Col. Richard Arroyo said. “Because these body-worn cameras accurately chronicle events during traffic stops and other law enforcement activities, they’re a valuable tool for both the traveling public and our officers. The use of the cameras promotes police accountability and also provides an opportunity to capture the good work our police officers do on a daily basis.”

The body camera program cost $72,000. Funding came from a State of Delaware Special Law Enforcement Assistance Grant.