DRBA Police Welcome Donation of Face Shields

The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Police Department recently received a donation of sixty-five (65) face shields to help ensure its officers are protected against the COVID-19 pandemic. All DRBA officers are now equipped with N-95 respirator masks, nitrile disposable gloves, and face shields.

Louise Cummings, whose husband Delaware State Trooper Cpl. Stephen Ballard was killed in the line of duty in April 2017, launched the fundraising effort to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for troopers and other law enforcement officers in Delaware. Through her efforts, the DRBA Police Department is one of many law enforcement agencies in the State of Delaware to receive this PPE donation.

“We’re extremely grateful to be one of the agencies to receive this generous and thoughtful donation,” said Richard Arroyo, DRBA police administrator. “Her efforts to aid police officers on the front lines during this crisis is a fitting tribute to her husband’s memory.”

“On the third anniversary of my husband’s death, I felt I had to do something to make sure our law enforcement professionals are protected against this deadly virus,” Cummings said. “My goal is to care for our law enforcement officers the way I would have wanted my husband to be cared for during such a challenging time. God bless our first responders!”

Cummings’ fundraising campaign, which can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/honorballardcovid19, has raised more than $8,000 to purchase and distribute PPE to law enforcement professionals in Delaware. Cummings is coordinating with Hardwire LLC, a Maryland vendor that is providing the face shields at bulk pricing.