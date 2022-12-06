DRBC to Consider Amending Fracking Water Rules During Wednesday Morning Business Meeting

The Delaware River and Bay Commission meets Wednesday morning beginning at 10:30 – virtually. One agenda item is a resolution to amend the Comprehensive Plan, Water code and Special Regulations regarding importations of water into and exportations of water from the Delaware River Basin and discharges of wastewater from high volume hydraulic fracturing and related activities. Three public hearings have been held in the past year and no additional public comment for the record will be taken Wednesday. However, open public comment may be taken at the conclusion of the Business Meeting if time allows.

To Attend the Business Meeting +/- Provide Open Public Comment:

Register for the Zoom Webinar. At this link, you can register to attend the public business meeting and register to provide open public comment, if desired – if you wish to make public comment – you must register by 5pm Tuesday.



Watch the livestream on the DRBC's YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/delrivbasincomm/

View Business Meeting Agenda (pdf)