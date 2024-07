Image courtesy USACE

Dredging operations are expected to take place in the Ocean City inlet beginning Wednesday through July 30th. The work will focus on two priority areas from the last round of Inlet work – as well as the junction between the Isle of Wight and Inlet channels. The US Army Corps of Engineers will be conduction the dredge operations – and mariners are reminded to be mindful of their wake when traveling near the work site.

