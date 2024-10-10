Dredging in Two Boating Channels of Little Assawoman Bay to Begin Next Week

After nearly a decade of planning, Fenwick Island announces the start of dredging in two boating channels of Little Assawoman Bay. Sedimentation has affected these channels, reducing their navigability and safety. Dredging will officially begin on Monday, October 14th.

The project will focus on clearing the North and South channels that connect Fenwick Island’s canals to the main bay channel.

The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November, with operations running Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.