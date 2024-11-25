Dredging to Restore Beach North of Indian River Inlet Underway

An emergency dredging project to restore the beach area north of the Indian River Inlet is now underway. This project is needed to protect transportation infrastructure – including Coastal Highway, which is an emergency evacuation route. Beach-goers are cautioned that the area from the North Campground to the northbound lanes of Route 1 will have limited access for pedestrians and bicycles and access is discouraged.

Officials say up to 380,000 cubic yards of sand will be dredged from a shoal on the south side of the Inlet and used to rebuild the beach and dune system. The project has been made possible through expedited permitting by the US Army Corps of Engineers and funding approved by the Delaware General Assembly.

A second phase of nourishment work is scheduled for 2025 by the US Army Corps of Engineers to provide the remaining sand to complete the project.

Additional information from DNREC:

For those who disregard closures or safety instructions, the Delaware Natural Resources Police may issue enforcement actions, as these measures are necessary to protect the public and ensure work can proceed safely and efficiently.

The $15 million emergency project comes from funds made available by Governor John Carney and approved by the General Assembly. It will restore thousands of linear feet of eroding shoreline on the north side of the Charles W. Cullen Memorial Bridge, an area that has experienced two dune breaches since March closing portions of the Coastal Highway, an emergency evacuation route.

Up to 380,000 cubic yards of sand from a shoal on the south side of the Indian River Inlet will be dredged and used to rebuild the beach and dune system. Dredged material will be transported via pipeline and screened for munitions and explosives of concern prior to placement on the beach. Sand will be spread and graded to rebuild the dune system to an overall elevation of 16 feet by 25 feet wide.

The beach will be constructed to an elevation of 9.2 feet, or about 7 feet above the average high tide, and width of approximately 100 feet. The final beach width will be determined by the available dredge volume.

“This state-funded dredging project will restore the beach damaged by the August 18 dune breach,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “The first phase of the project will protect vital transportation infrastructure while the Army Corps of Engineers prepares the second phase for 2025. We are very grateful to Senator Carper for his support and the Corps for expediting the permits to address this emergency situation.”

The project has been made possible through expedited permitting by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and a second phase of nourishment work is scheduled for 2025 by USACE to provide the remaining sand to complete the project.

The U.S. Coast Guard has already given notice for mariners to exercise caution and maintain safe distance from the ongoing dredging activity – to include floating and submerged pipelines, the dredge and support vessels in the area of the operation in the Indian River Inlet.

Updates on the project and timelines for reopening the north side beach will be shared as progress is made. For more information, visit de.gov/irnorth.