Dredging Underway in Little Assawoman Bay at Fenwick Island

Dredging is underway in the north Fenwick channel of the Little Assawoman Bay in Fenwick Island. Expect dredging to be done from 7am to 7pm Monday through Saturday – this work is being done by a private company – J. F. Brennan Dredging Company. If you are operating a boat near the area, be aware of the dredging activity. Once the north channel is complete, work will begin on the south channel – around the beginning of November. Officials say these two boating channels are negatively impacted by sediment buildup. The ‘on-the-water’ dredging work is expected to be completed by November 12th.

Additional information from the Town of Fenwick Island:

The overall project is focused on dredging the two boating channels which connect the canals of Fenwick Island with the main North-South channel on the western edge of Little Assawoman Bay. The dredged material (which primarily consists of sand) will be placed on a nearby parcel of land that is being developed for a luxury residential community. Numerous sampling efforts and surveys have been performed to support the required permits to allow this project to proceed and all samplings have found the material safe for use.

The material will be contained in large geotubes for the drying process within the dewatering location. The goal is to have all of the dredging and related construction equipment fully demobilized by early December. Dredging activities are scheduled to occur from 7am to 7pm on Monday through Saturday; however, these times may be extended, if needed, as a result of unexpected delays such as weather.

The Town would like to acknowledge and express sincere appreciation for all of the support that has been provided to make this project a reality. In particular, the Carl M. Freeman Companies have been instrumental as they have allowed the dredged materials to be placed on their property and have worked tirelessly in support of Fenwick Island and the entire boating community. At the legislative level, Representative Ron Gray and Senator Gerald Hocker led the effort to obtain more than $1 million of state funding in support of this project. In addition, the Sussex County Council, following the lead of Michael Vincent and Doug Hudson, voted unanimously to provide $800,000 to ensure the successful completion of this project. Sussex County Chief Administrator, Todd Lawson, was a critically important facilitator who stepped up, at times on short notice, to ensure the successful completion of all required documentation and applications.