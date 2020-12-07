Drive-By Birthday Salute Honors World War II Veteran

If you want to be a part of something special today, be in Long Neck this afternoon (Monday).



World War II veteran Tom Creekmore is turning 97. A drive-by, honking celebration is planned, and guests are invited to meet at a staging area on Long Neck Road at 2:30 p.m. in an open field across from the Bayshore community. Mr. Creekmore is expected to be outside, in uniform, to accept best wishes and wave.

Mr. Creekmore served in the 8th Army Air Force as a radio operator on a B-17 bomber, flying 19 missions. He and his crew liberated and evacuated more than 6,000 prisoners of war from German prison camps.

If you go, these details were provided:

2:30 – Meet at the Staging Area on Long Neck Road (Rt. 23). Look for the lead car, a brown Cadillac SUV with a large American flag. Just line up behind this car.

Directions : Heading west on Rt. 24 (John J. Williams Hwy) from Rehoboth, pass Baywood Greens and take the next left on Long Neck Road at the light. Proceed about ¼ mile and look for a large open field on the left with a circular gravel and dirt road. This is immediately across the street from Tom’s Bayshore community.

3:00 – Depart Staging Area and drive by Tom’s house (32296Turnstone Ct.). Tom will be sitting or standing out front. Honk, wave and yell Happy Birthday. Then, head for home.