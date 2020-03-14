Drive Thru Coronavirus Testing at Bayview Medical Center

Beebe Healthcare is holding a drive-thru Coronavirus Screening Event today from 10am to 2pm at Bayview Medical Center in Lewes. This is only for people 18 and older who are experiencing symptoms – fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Remember to bring identification and insurance information – if you have it.

Beebe officials tell WGMD the line began to form early Saturday morning, so testing actually started early just to begin moving people through the stations. The drive thru is several stops – a survey, ID and insurance and eventually testing. Beebe Healthcare is doing the collection as a community service and Quest is doing the testing and will bill your insurance. You should receive your test results in about 10 days.