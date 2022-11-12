Drive Thru Food Pantry, Monday, Nov 14 – Georgetown

The Food Bank of Delaware will hold a drive thru food pantry beginning at 10am on Monday, November 14 at Crossroad Community Church west of Georgetown. Be sure to clear your trunk or back seat so volunteers can load food. Pre-registration is requested, but on-site registration will be available. Service is first-come, first-served. You must bring proof that you live in Delaware (state-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc. can all be used to show proof of residency).

Register in advance: https://Nov14Sussex.eventbrite.com