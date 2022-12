You can receive assistance at an upcoming drive-thru mobile food pantry, scheduled for monday, December 12th. The Food Bank of Delaware will hold the pantry at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. You must bring a photo ID and proof that you live in Delaware. To register, click the following link:

