Drive Thru Mobile Food Pantry Wednesday in Greenwood

The Food Bank of Delaware will hold a drive-through mobile food pantry Wednesday in Greenwood at the Greenwood United Methodist Church on West Market Street in Greenwood from 11am to 1pm or until supplies last. Pre-registration is urged, bring proof that you live in Delaware and bring your ticket either printed or digitally on your phone. Also remember to clear space in your back seat or trunk for food.

Click here to see if you qualify or to get a ticket