Drive Thru Mobile Pantry at Crossroad Community Church, Mon, August 3

Mark your calendar – Next Monday, August 3 there will be a drive-thru mobile pantry with the Food Bank of Delaware at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road (just of Route 404/18) west of Georgetown. The event will begin at 11am.

You can register in advance, however, on-site registration will also be available. Volunteers are also needed. Bring a photo ID and proof of residency. Assistance is limited to 1 per household and up to 1500 households can be served. Remember to clear your trunk or backseat for easy loading.

Register in advance: AugSussexCountyFood.eventbrite.com

Sign up to volunteer: https://fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12340271