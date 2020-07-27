Drive Thru Mobile Pantry at Crossroad Community Church, Mon, August 3

By
Mari Lou
-

Mark your calendar – Next Monday, August 3 there will be a drive-thru mobile pantry with the Food Bank of Delaware at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road (just of Route 404/18) west of Georgetown.  The event will begin at 11am. 

You can register in advance, however, on-site registration will also be available. Volunteers are also needed.  Bring a photo ID and proof of residency.  Assistance is limited to 1 per household and up to 1500 households can be served.  Remember to clear your trunk or backseat for easy loading. 

Register in advance: AugSussexCountyFood.eventbrite.com

Sign up to volunteer: https://fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12340271