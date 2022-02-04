Driver Arrested Following Crash Involving Stolen Car

A Farmington man is facing numerous charges following a crash involving a stolen car.

According to Delaware State Police, 28-year-old Levi Collins was traveling eastbound on Canterbury Road in the Milford area, when the car he was driving sideswiped an oncoming car.

Police said during the investigation, Collins provided a false name and could not provide documentation for the vehicle he was driving. The vehicle, according to police, was reported stolen in Miami, Florida.

Levi Collins

Collins is charged with receiving stolen property, criminal impersonation and motor vehicle offenses.

The other driver needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.

State Police released these charges:

Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)

Criminal Impersonation

Driving While Suspended

Failure to have Required Insurance

Fictitious Number Plate

Failure to Surrender Cancelled Registration Card

Failure to Travel Within Single Lane

Fail to Drive at Speeds Appropriate for Conditions

Also, State Police said a computer check revealed that Collins was wanted on a warrant in connection with the theft of a van from the parking lot of Trinity Wesleyan Church on South State Street in Dover. According to State Police, Collins was identified as one of the suspects in the vehicle at the time.

In that case, Collins is charged with:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on the two secured bonds.