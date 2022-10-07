Driver Arrested in Berlin Area Hit & Run

A hit and run involving a pedestrian in Worcester County is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Police were notified of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Grays Corner Road. Police located 59 year old Terri Wattay of Berlin on the ground off the north side of the roadway – she was taken to AGH in Berlin and flown to Maryland Shock Trauma.

Evidence from the scene led police a vehicle parked in a nearby driveway with damage to match the parts found at the crash scene and to 62 year old Russell Kimball of Berlin who told police he swerved to miss a dog. Police believe Wattay was walking her dog at the time of the incident – the dog was not injured.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office.