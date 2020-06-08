Driver Assaulted During Road-Rage incident in Selbyville

Delaware State Police are looking for two suspects in a road rage – related assault in Selbyville.

A 22-year-old man tells troopers he was being tailgated on Lighthouse Road west of Bayville Road Saturday at about 11:10 p.m. The man pulled over and stepped out of his vehicle. Two people got out of the following vehicle and assaulted the first driver, leaving him with minor injuries.

Police do not have detailed descriptions of the suspects. They were described as two white males who were in a white sedan, possibly with Maryland temporary tags.

If you can help with the investigation, you’re asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 4 (302-856-5850) or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.