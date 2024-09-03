Driver Charged After Crashing into Deputy’s Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs

A driver whose vehicle struck the back of an on-duty Wicomico County Sheriff Deputy’s vehicle is facing charges that include Driving while impaired by Drugs. The collision happened on August 30th at just after 11:30 a.m. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office, the deputy was westbound on RT 50 stopped at the red traffic signal at Delaware Avenue when the collision occurred. The deputy, along with the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were all treated and released from Tidal Health. The driver who crashed into the deputy’s vehicle –Lashawn Brown from Princess Anne– was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, Driving without a License, Negligent Driving and Failure to Control Speed to Avoid a Collision in addition to the drug impairment charge. Brown was released on citations. The collision is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit.