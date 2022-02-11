Driver Charged Following Crash With Del. State Police Cruiser

Randy Rangel

A Greenwood man is facing numerous charges following a crash involving a pick-up truck he was driving and a Delaware State Police patrol vehicle.

Troopers this week were advised about a pick-up truck that was weaving on Coastal Highway before it turned into a motel parking lot, where the driver got out, vomited, and started to travel northbound.

A trooper was behind the pick-up truck when its driver, without signaling, struck the patrol car, kept going for several hundred feet and stopped at the entrance to a restaurant.

A DUI investigation began, and State Police said a search of the pick-up truck turned up a handgun and magazine with 11 rounds of ammunition.

26-year-old Randy Rangel, according to police, was found to have no permit to carry a concealed deadly weapon lawfully. He is also charged with DUI, and numerous traffic offenses.

Delaware State Police released these charges against Randy Rangel:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Reckless Driving

Failure to Have Insurance ID in Possession

Drive Motor Vehicle at Slow Speed Impeding Flow of Traffic

Driving Across a Median

Driver Must Wear Properly Adjusted and Fastened Seatbelt (Civil Violation)

Failure to Remain Within a Single Lane

Failure to Signal

Inattentive Driving

Parked or Stopped in the Direction of Traffic Flow (Civil Violation)

Rangel was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and issued an $11,650.00 unsecured bond. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $500.00 secured bond for an active capias out of Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.