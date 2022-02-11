Driver Charged Following Crash With Del. State Police Cruiser
A Greenwood man is facing numerous charges following a crash involving a pick-up truck he was driving and a Delaware State Police patrol vehicle.
Troopers this week were advised about a pick-up truck that was weaving on Coastal Highway before it turned into a motel parking lot, where the driver got out, vomited, and started to travel northbound.
A trooper was behind the pick-up truck when its driver, without signaling, struck the patrol car, kept going for several hundred feet and stopped at the entrance to a restaurant.
A DUI investigation began, and State Police said a search of the pick-up truck turned up a handgun and magazine with 11 rounds of ammunition.
26-year-old Randy Rangel, according to police, was found to have no permit to carry a concealed deadly weapon lawfully. He is also charged with DUI, and numerous traffic offenses.
Delaware State Police released these charges against Randy Rangel:
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Reckless Driving
- Failure to Have Insurance ID in Possession
- Drive Motor Vehicle at Slow Speed Impeding Flow of Traffic
- Driving Across a Median
- Driver Must Wear Properly Adjusted and Fastened Seatbelt (Civil Violation)
- Failure to Remain Within a Single Lane
- Failure to Signal
- Inattentive Driving
- Parked or Stopped in the Direction of Traffic Flow (Civil Violation)
Rangel was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and issued an $11,650.00 unsecured bond. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $500.00 secured bond for an active capias out of Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.