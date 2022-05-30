Driver Charged Following Fatal Crash In Kent Co.

A Frederica man is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and other offenses following a crash that claimed the life of a passenger in another vehicle Sunday afternoon.

According to Delaware State Police, a westbound vehicle on Bowers Beach Road east of Skeeter Neck Road passed several vehicles and collided with an eastbound vehicle. Troopers said both drivers swerved to the eastbound shoulder of the roadway.

A 69-year-old Lewes woman who was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle died of her injuries at an area hospital. The 69-year-old man who was driving that vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition.

State Police said 26-year-old Dillon Satterfield of Frederica was flown to an area hospital and was in critical condition.

An arrest warrant was issued for Satterfield. When he is out of the hospital, he will be charged with:

Vehicular Homicide Second Degree (Felony)

Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Reckless Driving

Improper Passing

A portion of Bowers Beach Road was closed for about four hours. The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com., Delaware State Police said.