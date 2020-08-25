Driver Charged In Connection With Fatal Crash

A two-vehicle wreck near Bridgeville killed one person Monday and resulted in charges against the surviving driver.

According to Delaware State Police, a southbound vehicle on Chaplains Chapel Road crossed the center line south of Deer Forest Road Monday evening and collided head-on with a northbound car.

The driver of the northbound car, a 40-year-old Bridgeville woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, 30-year-old Dustin Westwood of Lincoln, is charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of a drug, driving while suspended or revoked and other traffic offenses.

He was not injured.

The woman who died, according to police, was not properly restrained

A portion of Chaplains Chapel Road was closed for about three-and-a-half hours due to the crash and investigation.

Westwood was being held on cash-only bond.