Driver Charged In Fatal Crash With Bicyclist

A 64-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle, and a driver is facing charges.

According to Salisbury Police, Kenneth Walker died in a hospital after the incident Monday night on West Road.

An investigation involving police, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the State’s Attorney’s Office led to a determination that the man who was driving the vehicle left the scene without stopping and rendering assistance to the injured man.

35-year-old Durrell Robins of Salisbury surrendered at the Police Department. He is charged with criminal negligent manslaughter by vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.