Driver Charged, Stolen Gun Recovered

A traffic stop has led to a man’s arrest and the discovery of a stolen gun.

Harrington Police said a Milford man was pulled over on Route 14 for a violation, and the smell of marijuana led to an investigation. A 9-millimeter handgun was found under the driver’s seat. Police said that weapon was reported to have been stolen by the Seaford Police Department.

23-year-old Phillip Ruiz of Milford also was found to have a suspended license, and police said he was wanted by Sussex County Court of Common Pleas. Ruiz is charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and traffic offenses.

A passenger in the vehicle was released without being charged.