A crash on Friday night around 10:30 on Route 24 near Love Creek left on driver with minor injuries and a citation. Delaware State Police say the driver of a Honda stopped to make a left turn when a Hyundai struck them from behind. The driver of the Honda was not injured, the 18 year old female driver of the Hyundai was taken to Beebe Healthcare for minor injuries – she was also issued a citation for following too closely.