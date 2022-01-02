Driver Dies Following Crash Into Music Studio

A pick-up truck crashed into a music studio in Salisbury Friday night.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the 69-year-old driver was found dead inside of the vehicle that plowed into the storefront business on Tilghman Road Friday night, starting a fire.

The cause of death is pending an examination by the Chief Medical Examiner.

Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $200,000 to the building and $100,000 to the contents. Investigators said the some water and structural damage to an adjoining business as well.