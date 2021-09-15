Driver Dies Following Crash On Cave Neck Road

A 36-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Cave Neck Road.

According to Delaware State Police, the eastbound driver left the roadway Tuesday evening, struck a sign along a driveway and hit a utility pole. The car began to spin, and it overturned.

State Police said the driver was not buckled up. He died later at a hospital. The name of the man who died has not been released.

A portion of Cave Neck Road near Front Street was closed for about six hours because of the crash and investigation.

The cause of the fatal accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-644-5020 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.