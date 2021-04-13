Driver Dies In Pickup Truck Crash

A pick-up truck crash in the Seaford area has left one person dead.

Delaware State Police said the vehicle ran off Lonesome Road after going through a stop sign at Woodland Road Monday afternoon.

The vehicle crashed into a pole and a tree.

The driver was 49 year old and resided in Seaford. Police also said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The incident closed roads in the area for about four hours, and the pole had to be repaired. Anyone who can help with the crash investigation is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at Troop 7 at 302-644-5020.