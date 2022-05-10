Driver Dies Of Injuries In Bridgeville-Area Crash Last Week

One person has died in a hospital of injuries suffered in a crash last Wednesday morning in the Bridgeville area.

Delaware State Police said that the 88-year-old Millsboro man was heading northbound on Atlanta Road approaching Federalsburg Road, but did not stay stopped at the stop sign and drove into the path of a van. The car left the roadway and hit a fence, while the van spun around before it left the roadway.

The driver of the car died Sunday. The other driver, a 50-year-old Rhodesdale, Maryland woman, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

“The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.,” Delaware State Police said.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.