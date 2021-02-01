Driver Faces Drug Charges After Seaford Traffic Stop

A man has been arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop conducted by Seaford Police.

According to police, an Acura was stopped when a check of the license plate indicated it belonged to a Buick. The driver parked the vehicle and started to walk away, but was detained by an officer.

Police said a search of 38-year-old Dewayne Mumford of Harrington turned up a bundle of heroin and a baggie of cocaine. According to police, a search of the vehicle revealed an additional 19 bundles of heroin, some marijuana and some crack cocaine.

Police also said Mumford was the subject of other court capiases.

Seaford Police listed these charges against Dewayne Mumford:

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

Various Traffic Violations