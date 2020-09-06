Driver Killed In Crash On Seashore Highway

A Milford man is dead following a single-vehicle wreck on Seashore Highway in Bridgeville.

Delaware State Police say the 34-year-old man was going eastbound on Seashore Highway east of Oak Road Saturday afternoon when he tried to pass another vehicle. He moved to pass but apparently saw an oncoming vehicle, swerved back into the eastbound lane and left the roadway.

His vehicle rolled over several times before it landed upright in a cornfield. Police say the driver was not buckled up, and died at a local hospital.

Seashore Highway in the area was closed for about three hours because of the accident and investigation. The name of the person who died was being withheld until relatives are contacted.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to contact the Troop Seven Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-644-5020.